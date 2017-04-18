Range of new restaurants to open in SoNo
At 73 N. Washington St. in Norwalk, Conn., Oriental Beef's former red awning has been swapped out as of April 2017 for the blue hue of the planned Caffe Social. At 73 N. Washington St. in Norwalk, Conn., Oriental Beef's former red awning has been swapped out as of April 2017 for the blue hue of the planned Caffe Social.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|7
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC