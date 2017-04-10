"Questioning," an oil painting by Stamford resident and King School sophomore Ashley Xu.
A King School sophomore has won a national award for an oil painting inspired by the national debate over transgender bathroom access. Ashley Xu , a Stamford resident, recently won the National Gold Medal in the 2017 Scholastic Art & Writing Award for "Questioning," the only oil painting from Connecticut to win a gold medal this year.
