"Questioning," an oil painting by Sta...

"Questioning," an oil painting by Stamford resident and King School sophomore Ashley Xu.

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

A King School sophomore has won a national award for an oil painting inspired by the national debate over transgender bathroom access. Ashley Xu , a Stamford resident, recently won the National Gold Medal in the 2017 Scholastic Art & Writing Award for "Questioning," the only oil painting from Connecticut to win a gold medal this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... 1 hr ICE MAN 2
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Apr 13 Winter White House 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Apr 9 BPT 2
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Apr 6 What a Queen 297
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Apr 2 Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC