Police: Stamford Truck Driver Had Drugs On Him When He Hit Pole And Fled

A Stamford truck driver who police said hit a utility pole in Greenwich and fled the scene was arrested on drug charges, according to police. Police responded to Edgewood Avenue on Monday after a truck hit a utility pole and fled the scene, causing a power outage in the area.

