Police body cameras on their chargers...

Police body cameras on their chargers at Police Headquarters, in Milford, Conn. Feb. 1, 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

The cameras were first proposed nearly two years ago by then-Police Chief Joseph Gaudett , who had sought to purchase the equipment by borrowing through Bridgeport's capital budget. Perez, who ideally would equip 300 patrol officers, said it could cost $1,200 a head annually to keep the footage on a secure server where it could be used for investigations and evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) 22 hr Vt lady 5
Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15) Apr 18 Robby Rob 6
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... Apr 18 spud 7
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Apr 13 Winter White House 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Apr 9 BPT 2
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Apr 6 What a Queen 297
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC