Point of Interest: Stamford downtown McDonald's closes for...

The renovation will include a new dining room, digital kiosks and the addition of table service. The rollout of this new, more modern fast-food dining experience is beginning in the New York metro region, Florida and South Carolina, according to a McDonald's spokeswoman.
