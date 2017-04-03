Point of Interest: Stamford downtown ...

Point of Interest: Stamford downtown McDonald's closes for...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The renovation will include a new dining room, digital kiosks and the addition of table service. The rollout of this new, more modern fast-food dining experience is beginning in the New York metro region, Florida and South Carolina, according to a McDonald's spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mon Coonway Tweety 2,658
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Sun Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Sat Rob 1,077
time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11) Sat Rob 19
The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11) Sat Rob 3
News Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12) Sat Rob 11
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Apr 1 Lakeside Pottery ... 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at April 04 at 3:27PM EDT

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC