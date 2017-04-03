Plan would allow OTB in Danbury resta...

Plan would allow OTB in Danbury restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: News Times

A proposal to build an off-track-betting facility in a popular downtown restaurant is expected to draw critics and supporters to a public hearing on Tuesday. The Zoning Commission will hold the hearing to consider allowing OTBs as an accessory use in restaurants, a proposal the city's Planning Commission has already endorsed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... 9 hr America Gentleman... 1
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Thu What a Queen 297
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Apr 2 Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11) Apr 1 Rob 19
The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11) Apr 1 Rob 3
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,128 • Total comments across all topics: 280,161,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC