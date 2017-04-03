Plan would allow OTB in Danbury restaurants
A proposal to build an off-track-betting facility in a popular downtown restaurant is expected to draw critics and supporters to a public hearing on Tuesday. The Zoning Commission will hold the hearing to consider allowing OTBs as an accessory use in restaurants, a proposal the city's Planning Commission has already endorsed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|9 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Thu
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC