Pink Soda luxury hair salon opens in Stamford
Potential hair stylist Amaris Pichardo blow-dries Gabrielle McGrath's hair inside Pink Soda hair salon in downtown Stamford, Conn. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|7
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC