Photos: The Stanley Cup comes to Stamford
Stamford resident Dylber Ismaili, left, who said he is a New York Rangers fan, takes a selfie with the Stanley Cup, being held by Mike Bolt, at the Stamford Transportation Center on Tuesday. Bolt is the NHL's official "Keeper of the Cup," that was making its way to the NBC Television Studios in Stamford to promote the upcoming National Hockey League Playoffs that are being broadcast on the NBC family of networks starting Wednesday, April 12. less Stamford resident Dylber Ismaili, left, who said he is a New York Rangers fan, takes a selfie with the Stanley Cup, being held by Mike Bolt, at the Stamford Transportation Center on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC