Photos: The Stanley Cup comes to Stamford

Stamford resident Dylber Ismaili, left, who said he is a New York Rangers fan, takes a selfie with the Stanley Cup, being held by Mike Bolt, at the Stamford Transportation Center on Tuesday. Bolt is the NHL's official "Keeper of the Cup," that was making its way to the NBC Television Studios in Stamford to promote the upcoming National Hockey League Playoffs that are being broadcast on the NBC family of networks starting Wednesday, April 12. less Stamford resident Dylber Ismaili, left, who said he is a New York Rangers fan, takes a selfie with the Stanley Cup, being held by Mike Bolt, at the Stamford Transportation Center on Tuesday.

