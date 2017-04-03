Photos: Stamford's First Annual Walk to Work Day

Emily Provonsha of City of Stamford's transportation department, right, maps out a walking path for Darien resident Jennifer Jiang, center, during the first annual Walk to Work Day at the Stamford Transportation Center, Conn., Friday morning, April 7, 2017. City officials along with other organizations set-up tables at the Transportation Center to share educational information about the environmental and health benefits of walking to work.

