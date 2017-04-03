Paulmeno

Paulmeno

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

After the collapse of the planned repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, local experts and advocates are relieved the law is intact, but worried a shakeup is still on the horizon. Stephanie Paulmeno , vice chair of the Hispanic Council of Greater Stamford and president-elect of the Connecticut Nurses Association , says that the so-called American Health Care Act meant to replace ACA - a vote on which was canceled two weeks ago by President Donald Trump and House Republicans due to lack of support - wouldn't have offered much health care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Thu What a Queen 297
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Apr 2 Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11) Apr 1 Rob 19
The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11) Apr 1 Rob 3
News Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12) Apr 1 Rob 11
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC