After the collapse of the planned repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, local experts and advocates are relieved the law is intact, but worried a shakeup is still on the horizon. Stephanie Paulmeno , vice chair of the Hispanic Council of Greater Stamford and president-elect of the Connecticut Nurses Association , says that the so-called American Health Care Act meant to replace ACA - a vote on which was canceled two weeks ago by President Donald Trump and House Republicans due to lack of support - wouldn't have offered much health care.
