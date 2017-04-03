Patriot Bank's company headquarters are located at 900 Bedford St. in Stamford, Conn.

Patriot Bank collected last week a $2.8 million payout for an insurance claim tied to an unpaid loan to a bankrupt Stamford developer. The claim arose from what Patriot officials described as "borrower fraud" involving a $3 million bridge loan made in 2014 by Patriot to Seaboard Realty LLC, for the construction of a Marriott Residence Inn on Atlantic Street in the city's downtown.

