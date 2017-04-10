Papp tosses gem, hits home run as Stamford defeats Foran
Stamford Brad Papp reacts following his 4-1 win against Foran in a boys baseball game at Stamford High School on April 8, 2017. Papp went the distance, allowing two hits and striking out seven, in his complete game for the Black Knights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|3 hr
|BPT
|2
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Thu
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC