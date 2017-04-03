North Stamford home fit for a rock star

North Stamford home fit for a rock star

This contemporary home at 335 Mayapple Road in North Stamford was custom-built by a musician in 1995. The previous owner, and builder is Steven Zwirn, an artist and former drummer with the 1960s psychadelic rock band Tarantula.

