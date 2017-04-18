New Canaan neighbors resist cell towers at public park,...
Those were the concerns voiced again and again during a public comment portion of a Town Council meeting last week after plans for two 110-foot monopole cellular towers, one at Irwin Park and one at West School, were posted to the town's website and widely circulated. "Don't be the Town Council that leaves the town with the ugliest scars known to man, in the most beautiful town in America," said one resident, Kevin Clark , who lives adjacent to Irwin Park.
