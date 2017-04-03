Mother of murdered son cries at alleged killer's court hearing
The Bridgeport Police Department arrested Jeremy Middleton of Stamford, charging him with his role in the August 27, 2016 murder of Shane Slinsky. The Bridgeport Police Department arrested Jeremy Middleton of Stamford, charging him with his role in the August 27, 2016 murder of Shane Slinsky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Thu
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|3
|Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|11
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC