Missing 10-Year-Old Stamford Girl Found Safe

A 10-year-old Stamford girl who was abducted by her mother this week has been found safe, according to the Stamford Advocate. Police told the Stamford Advocate that 30-year-old Samantha Cuevas of the Bronx had lured her 10-year-old daughter out of a window at the girl's grandmother's apartment in Stamford on Wednesday afternoon.

