Michael McCargo was recently promoted to full-time parking enforcement officer.
For many in town he's a friendly face, generous with his time and always willing to assist with the sometimes temperamental parking meters. In his patrol of town parking lots, he is quick to say hello and introduce himself as "Mr. Mike," which he prefers to the more formal Mr. McCargo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|5 hr
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|23 hr
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Rob
|3
|Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Rob
|11
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Sat
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC