Mexico Seeks New Home for Its Oil Ami...

Mexico Seeks New Home for Its Oil Amid Weak Gulf Coast Demand an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

Shipments of crude to the U.S. from Mexico fell to a new low last week, extending a trend that goes back to when the Energy Information Administration began compiling preliminary weekly import data in June 2010.  Imports totaled 290,000 barrels a day, a 43 percent weekly drop that may have been triggered by weather-related closings at Mexico's key export ports this month. But the shipments have been sinking for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras 18 hr BPT 2
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Fri Vt lady 5
Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15) Apr 18 Robby Rob 6
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... Apr 18 spud 7
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Apr 13 Winter White House 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Apr 9 BPT 2
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Apr 6 What a Queen 297
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC