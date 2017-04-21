Mexico Seeks New Home for Its Oil Amid Weak Gulf Coast Demand an hour ago

Shipments of crude to the U.S. from Mexico fell to a new low last week, extending a trend that goes back to when the Energy Information Administration began compiling preliminary weekly import data in June 2010. Imports totaled 290,000 barrels a day, a 43 percent weekly drop that may have been triggered by weather-related closings at Mexico's key export ports this month. But the shipments have been sinking for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.