Man, 26, Shot In Neck At Stamford Barbershop, In Critical Condition
A 26-year-old Stamford man was in critical condition Sunday morning after he was hit in the neck when shots were fired overnight into a West Main Street barbershop, according to the Stamford Advocate. No problems had been reported in the area before the 1 a.m. shooting, which sent the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital, Stamford police told the Advocate.
