Lawmakers lay out tough choices facing Legislature

From left, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, and Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz speak beside moderator Business Council VP of Public Policy Joe McGee at the Business Council of Fairfield County's Legislative Leadership Breakfast at the Crowne Plaza in Stamford, Conn. Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.