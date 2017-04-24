Judge nixes city's request for gag order in Shippan fire trial

Matthew Badger, left, and ex-wife Madonna Badger, parents of three girls killed along with their maternal grandparents in a Christmas morning fire in Stamford, Conn., react as caskets are carried into a church during a funeral in New York. less Matthew Badger, left, and ex-wife Madonna Badger, parents of three girls killed along with their maternal grandparents in a Christmas morning fire in Stamford, Conn., react as caskets are carried into a church ... more STAMFORD - The judge in the Christmas 2011 fire trial has denied the city's request to impose a gag order on attorneys representing the father of the three girls who were killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.