Italian Center expects to re-open in 3 or 4 weeks

Stamford firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that they say started in the woman's locker room of the Italian Center on Newfield Avenue, Stamford, Conn, April 6, 2017. Stamford firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that they say started in the woman's locker room of the Italian Center on Newfield Avenue, Stamford, Conn, April 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.