Hearst journalists win top honors in New England
John Breunig, editorial page editor for The Advocate and Greenwich Time newspapers, won the Best Opinion or Commentary Writing category at the 2017 NESNEs, a New England journalism competition that selects the best journalism across all circulation categories. less John Breunig, editorial page editor for The Advocate and Greenwich Time newspapers, won the Best Opinion or Commentary Writing category at the 2017 NESNEs, a New England journalism competition that ... more Mackenzie Rigg, staff writer for the News-Times in Danbury, won the Hard News/General Reporting Story category at the 2017 NESNEs, a contest that selects the best journalism work in New England across all circulation categories.
