Have You See Her? Woman Stole Hair-Care Items From CVS In Stamford
The Stamford Police Department is hoping a suspect in the recent theft of hair-care products at CVS will come clean. She entered the CVS located at 537 Canal St. in Stamford on March 20 and stole a large amount of hair-care products, police said.
