Former Stamford UBS building's mortgage sells at deep discount

The owner of the city's largest vacant office complex has paid off the distressed downtown property's loan, but lenders will take an approximately $100 million loss on the hub at 677 Washington Blvd., according to a Manhattan mortgage-tracking firm. Beverly Hills, Calif.-based investment firm AVG Partners has paid $54.2 million for the approximately $145.6 million mortgage, according to data from Trepp and its sister publication, Commercial Real Estate Direct.

