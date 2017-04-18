Former hedge fund employee avoids jail for ecstasy delivery
A Norwalk man who lost his job at a premier hedge fund for receiving three packages of the party drug ecstasy that were mailed to his home has accepted a plea deal to avoid jail time. Eight months after being arrested and fired from Bridgewater Associates , Joshua Lucas , 27, received on Monday a five-year suspended sentence and five years probation.
