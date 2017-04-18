Fairfield Police: Stamford woman had over 100 oxycodone pills
A police officer on patrol spotted a car pulled off under the Interstate 95 overpass just before 2 a.m. April 15 and two men in the roadway who appeared to be arguing. The Fairfield officer ended up taking a Stamford woman who had been in the pulled-over vehicle into custody after finding 102 oxycodone pills in her possession, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|13 hr
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Tue
|spud
|7
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC