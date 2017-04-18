Fairfield Police: Stamford woman had ...

Fairfield Police: Stamford woman had over 100 oxycodone pills

A police officer on patrol spotted a car pulled off under the Interstate 95 overpass just before 2 a.m. April 15 and two men in the roadway who appeared to be arguing. The Fairfield officer ended up taking a Stamford woman who had been in the pulled-over vehicle into custody after finding 102 oxycodone pills in her possession, police said.

