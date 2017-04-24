Ex-Stamford Trader Gets 2 Years In Prison, Fined $2M, For Securities Fraud

A former Stamford securities trader was sentenced to two years in prison and fined $2 million for engaging in fraudulent residential mortgage-backed securities trades on Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly. Jesse C. Litvak, 42, of Boca Raton, Fla., was a senior trader and managing director at Jefferies & Co, Inc. and worked on its trading floor in Stamford.

