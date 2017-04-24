Eversource Digs In For $3.8 Million In Natural Gas Improvements In Stamford
Eversource announced that it has invested $3.8 million to upgrade the gas distribution system in the Shippan section of Stamford in an effort to ensure continued safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to its customers. The project includes replacing more than 11,000 feet of existing cast iron and bare steel gas main with newer plastic pipe.
