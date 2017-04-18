East Side drug bust 100 grams of cocaine, $400 in cash

Felipe Arambole Jimenez, 50, of Stamford was charged with possession of narcotics in excess of one ounce, possession of narcotics in excess of one ounce with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, Conklin said. less Felipe Arambole Jimenez, 50, of Stamford was charged with possession of narcotics in excess of one ounce, possession of narcotics in excess of one ounce with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, Conklin ... more A 50-year-old Stamford man and store owner was arrested early Friday morning on narcotics charges after detectives seized more than 100 grams of cocaine, including an uncut 80 gram block of the drug, inside his East Side home, police said.

