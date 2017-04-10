Daniel St-Louis, of Waterside School, keeps his eye on the conductor...
Daniel St-Louis, of Waterside School, keeps his eye on the conductor during the "El Sistema: Building and Connecting Communities through Music," concert on Wednesday night at King School. The El Sistema residency, featuring students from PROJECT MUSIC, Bravo Waterbury!, Intake, the Baltimore Symphony OrchKids, and the Charter Oak Cultural Center took place all week on the King campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Thu
|Winter White House
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC