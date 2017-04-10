Daniel St-Louis, of Waterside School,...

Daniel St-Louis, of Waterside School, keeps his eye on the conductor...

Daniel St-Louis, of Waterside School, keeps his eye on the conductor during the "El Sistema: Building and Connecting Communities through Music," concert on Wednesday night at King School. The El Sistema residency, featuring students from PROJECT MUSIC, Bravo Waterbury!, Intake, the Baltimore Symphony OrchKids, and the Charter Oak Cultural Center took place all week on the King campus.

