D.A. To Seek Murder Charges In Westchester Sales Associate's Death

Suspects who have been charged with lesser offenses in connection with the murder in Manhattan last November of a 26-year-old Westchester sales associate could soon be charged with homicide, according to the New York Daily News. Officials from the Manhattan District Attorney's office said in court last week that they will be returning to a grand jury to seek additional charges within the next two weeks, the Daily News reported.

