D.A. To Seek Murder Charges In Westch...

D.A. To Seek Murder Charges In Westchester Sales Associate's Death

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Rye Daily Voice

Suspects who have been charged with lesser offenses in connection with the murder in Manhattan last November of a 26-year-old Westchester sales associate could soon be charged with homicide, according to the New York Daily News. Officials from the Manhattan District Attorney's office said in court last week that they will be returning to a grand jury to seek additional charges within the next two weeks, the Daily News reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras 5 hr America Gentleman... 6
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Apr 21 Vt lady 5
Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15) Apr 18 Robby Rob 6
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... Apr 18 spud 7
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Apr 13 Winter White House 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Apr 9 BPT 2
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Apr 6 What a Queen 297
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,538,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC