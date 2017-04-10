Connecticut governor will not seek re-election to third term
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, known nationally for seeking stronger gun laws after the Newtown school shooting and for welcoming a Syrian refugee family rebuffed by then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, announced Thursday he won't seek a third term. The 61-year-old Democrat appeared with his wife, Cathy, and the couple's eldest son, Dannel, at an unexpected state Capitol news conference.
