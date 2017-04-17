Comedian Tim Hawkins slated to perfor...

Comedian Tim Hawkins slated to perform in Stamford

Tickets for his July 21 show go on sale Friday at the Palace Theatre box office, online at PalaceStamford.org or by phone at 203-325-4466. Hawkins quit his job as a grocery truck driver in 2002 to pursue a career in comedy.

