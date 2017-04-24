Carousel opens next month in Stamford park
The carousel in Mill River Park is nearly finished and will be open to the public on May 13. Photographed inside the new Brownstein Selkowitz Pavilion at Mill River Park in downtown Stamford, Conn. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
