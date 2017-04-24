Businesses to wait and see on potential tax cuts
The headquarters studio of NBC Sports in Stamford, Conn., in July 2016. Four years after parent company Comcast relocated the studio to Stamford, the giant is awaiting details on President Donald Trump's proposal to slash corporate taxes, with the administration outlining its plan on April 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|10 hr
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|6
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC