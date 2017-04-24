Bridgeport resident brings Costa Rica...

Bridgeport resident brings Costa Rican company to Stamford

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Workpoint's co-working space at 290 Harbor Drive in Stamford, Conn., Tuesday, March 22, 2016. Impesa, a Costa Rican payments software company, has opened a U.S. office there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras 22 hr America Gentleman... 6
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Apr 21 Vt lady 5
Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15) Apr 18 Robby Rob 6
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... Apr 18 spud 7
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Apr 13 Winter White House 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Apr 9 BPT 2
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Apr 6 What a Queen 297
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC