Beauty and the Beast' opens at Stamford theater

Kevin Thompson, playing the part of The Beast and Liz Harrington, playing part of Belle perform on opening night of the musical performance of Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the Curtain Call at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford, Conn on March 31, 2017. The production runs through April 29th, for information please call 203-329-8207 or visit www.CurtainCallInc.com.

