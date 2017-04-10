Amazing Grace: Stamford 13-Year-Old Works To Combat Pediatric Cancer
On any given day you can find Grace Targonsk organizing a fundraiser, giving a presentation about pediatric cancer, or attending to the many details of her non-profit, Caring with Grace . Think again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|9 hr
|Winter White House
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC