A detour is being used during the closure of the Riverbank Road bridge in North Stamford.
A North Stamford bridge is closed to traffic until further notice after an inspection last week determined the structure was "unstable," city officials said. The Riverbank Road Bridge, which is over the east branch of the Mianus River, is located between Laurel Ledge Road and Hedge Brook Lane.
