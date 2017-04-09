2 motorcyclists face charges after driving erratically on Route 8 in Bridgeport
Connecticut State Police Troopers say they received multiple 911 calls saying that a group of approximately 18 motorcyclists were operating erratically. The 911 calls said the motorcyclists were passing traffic on the right shoulder and center median and were splitting the lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
