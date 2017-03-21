WWE's McMahon Escapes Injury; Other Driver Ticketed In Stamford Crash
STAMFORD, Conn. -- WWE head honcho Vince McMahon escaped injury but a second driver was issued an infraction for not having a driver's license following a Tuesday morning two-car accident in downtown Stamford, police said.
