Woman Awarded $20 Million In Child Sex Abuse Case In Stamford
A woman was awarded $20 million in a child sexual abuse civil case against her father's estate last week in Stamford, according to the Stamford Advocate. The civil award is possibly the largest in state history, the Stamford Advocate reported.
