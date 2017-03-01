Western CT cleans up after violent winds down trees
News 12 viewers sent in pictures of storm damage, including a tree that fell into a home in Stamford and another tree that fell across a driveway in Bridgeport. Bert Porzio, of Bert's Tree Service in Westport, had a busy day of cutting up downed trees.
