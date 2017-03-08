Well known Stamford attorney charged again with stealing from...

Well known former probate and real estate attorney from Stamford, Morris Glucksman , 69, has been arrested for the second time, this time for allegedly stealing nearly $160,000 from a client's estate, police said. Lt. Thomas Barcello said Glucksman, 69, was charged with first-degree larceny for embezzling $157,000 from a client's account.

