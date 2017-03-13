Wayne Steakhouse has closed at 5 Broa...

Wayne Steakhouse has closed at 5 Broad St., in downtown Stamford.

BBQ restaurant Mason/Dixon Smokehouse at 78 West Park Place, Wayne Steakhouse at 5 Broad St. and McFadden's at 261 Main St. have all closed in the last month, according to neighbors. The shutdowns show the city center's dining scene is not impervious to downturns, but local business leaders said they are still optimistic about the sector's prospects.

