Wayne Steakhouse has closed at 5 Broad St., in downtown Stamford.
BBQ restaurant Mason/Dixon Smokehouse at 78 West Park Place, Wayne Steakhouse at 5 Broad St. and McFadden's at 261 Main St. have all closed in the last month, according to neighbors. The shutdowns show the city center's dining scene is not impervious to downturns, but local business leaders said they are still optimistic about the sector's prospects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|ffctguitar
|12
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|11 hr
|DenverLee
|73
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|15 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Ace Kings
|203
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Mar 11
|Yaya
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC