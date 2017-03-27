Two Women Charged With Attack At Stam...

Two Women Charged With Attack At Stamford Club Sparked By Facebook Posts

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A Stamford woman is facing charges in two brutal attacks that left a pair of teenagers with serious injuries in separate attacks sparked by social media posts, police said. Kieonna Bragg, 19, of West Main Street, was charged with second-degree assault and breach of peace in an Oct. 14 attack after a Stamford High football game in which she knocked a teenage girl unconscious, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Mar 27 Robdny 2
Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ... Mar 24 Unresolved 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 23 tonsofbabies 75
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Mar 19 Robdny 13
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC