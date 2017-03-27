Two Women Charged With Attack At Stamford Club Sparked By Facebook Posts

A Stamford woman is facing charges in two brutal attacks that left a pair of teenagers with serious injuries in separate attacks sparked by social media posts, police said. Kieonna Bragg, 19, of West Main Street, was charged with second-degree assault and breach of peace in an Oct. 14 attack after a Stamford High football game in which she knocked a teenage girl unconscious, police said.

