Two More Facing Charges For January Armed Robberies
Stephen Violet, 19 of 1 Underhill Road, Sandy Hook, was arrested Wednesday on three charges each of first-degree robbery and first degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He's also charged with first-degree threatening and six larceny charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|12 hr
|Mr big dick
|198
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC