Trinity Catholic High School at 926 N...

Trinity Catholic High School at 926 Newfield Ave. in Stamford, Conn. July 8, 2014

9 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The Crusader Players Theatre Club at Trinity Catholic High School will hold three performances of "Fiddler on the Roof" this weekend. Production director and musical director Joyce Flanagan said the musical, set in a Jewish village called Anatevka before the Russian Revolution, gives students an opportunity to challenge themselves while studying a timely issue.

