Trial to begin for Connecticut man accused of killing mother
A Connecticut man accused of beating his 76-year-old mother to death nearly two years ago is preparing to go on trial. Three judges are scheduled to begin hearing evidence Tuesday in the case of Timothy Anderson , of Stamford .
