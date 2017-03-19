Trial to begin for Connecticut man ac...

Trial to begin for Connecticut man accused of killing mother

A Connecticut man accused of beating his 76-year-old mother to death nearly two years ago is preparing to go on trial. Three judges are scheduled to begin hearing evidence Tuesday in the case of Timothy Anderson , of Stamford .

